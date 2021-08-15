Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
he zhu
@zhugher
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Drying up the river
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dry
rivers
HD Sky Wallpapers
white clouds
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
pebbles
Tree Images & Pictures
gravel
dirt road
road
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
wilderness
vegetation
path
fir
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth Day 2021
48 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Wanderlust
143 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear