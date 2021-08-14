Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chong Wei
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Elk Island, AB, Canada
Published
on
August 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful aurora at the Elk Island National Park in Edmonton.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
elk island
canada
ab
aurora
northern lights
starry sky
edmonton
aurora boreali
calgary
alberta
banff
jasper
national park
dark sky
HD Wallpapers
astrophotography
Nature Images
outdoors
night
Outer Space Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Northern Lights
13 photos
· Curated by Chong Wei
northern light
edmonton
albertum
Aurora Borealis
15 photos
· Curated by Anna Preston
aurora boreali
northern light
aurora
MPI
176 photos
· Curated by Melissa Caddell
mpi
northern light
outdoor