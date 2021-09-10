Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Kee
@balitour
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
carnation
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Underwater
254 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Food & Drink
141 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant