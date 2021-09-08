Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aben tefra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Travel to wonchi,ethiopia
Related tags
ethiopia
african
african man
ethiopian
ethiopian highlands
boat
face
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Water Wallpapers
smile
shorts
clothing
apparel
laughing
man
female
portrait
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog