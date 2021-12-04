Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
point reyes national seashore
mammal
seal
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
sea lion
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Scenic
110 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
scenic
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Saccharine
24 photos · Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Words to Inspire
95 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
inspire
word
sign