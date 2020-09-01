Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Klutsch
@bk71
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
September 1, 2020
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
table
desk
office
stack
broschures
chair
Brown Backgrounds
tabletop
furniture
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
shelf
electronics
hardwood
text
HD Computer Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat