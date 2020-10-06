Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michelle Li
@mimilili
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
October 6, 2020
iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yosemite valley
ca
usa
Nature Images
yosemite
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
mountain range
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
wilderness
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
slope
peak
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wilds
78 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos
· Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry