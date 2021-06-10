Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Old weathered barn and grain bins

Related collections

A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking