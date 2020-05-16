Go to Osman Köycü's profile
@osmank
Download free
high rise buildings during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Galata, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Published on NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Galata Tower

Related collections

istanbul
34 photos · Curated by selin tugal
istanbul
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking