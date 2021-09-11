Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aben tefra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
People
Share
Info
Ethiopia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
highlands of Ethiopia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ethiopia
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
working out
exercise
Sports Images
Sports Images
fitness
female
clothing
apparel
Nature Images
adventure
leisure activities
blonde
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
464 photos · Curated by Sarah Mischnick
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
art references
107 photos · Curated by Kayli Hassebrock
HD Art Wallpapers
human
portrait
Quick sketch
104 photos · Curated by May Chan
human
clothing
apparel