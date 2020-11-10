Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Javier Haro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bakersfield, Bakersfield, United States
Published
on
November 11, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bakersfield
united states
Brown Backgrounds
outdoors
grassland
field
Nature Images
countryside
mound
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
fence
rural
hill
Free stock photos
Related collections
Evoke
66 photos · Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pools
26 photos · Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
The Winter Issue
65 photos · Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers