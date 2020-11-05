Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Schofield
@coachpotatoes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Soweto, South Africa
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cooling towers in Soweto used as a Bunjee jumping centre
Related tags
soweto
south africa
cooling towers
bunjee jumping
bungee
cooling tower
art design
HD Blue Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
billboard
advertisement
plant
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Food Equity. Equality and Democracy
74 photos
· Curated by Kevin Naidoo
Food Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
ATLiance Group
42 photos
· Curated by Sam Teague
group
south africa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Johannesburg
7 photos
· Curated by Tsontso Diale
johannesburg
building
south africa