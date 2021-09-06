Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 1 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, first chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Related collections

Signs and Type
44 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos · Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking