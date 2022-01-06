Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ramiro Pianarosa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
church building
church
dry
Smoke Backgrounds
Cloud Pictures & Images
editorial
Desert Images
Brown Backgrounds
dome
architecture
Nature Images
outdoors
sunlight
spire
steeple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Workspace
93 photos · Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food and Drink
821 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures