Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
J H Lee
@chungsachorong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Monkey Images
baboon
Backgrounds
Related collections
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers