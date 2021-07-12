Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karolina L.
@leavesandroots_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Clay and ceramic plant pots and vases
Related tags
furniture
drawer
cabinet
Related collections
Collection #173: Dribbble
8 photos
· Curated by Dribbble
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
hoop
Glow
415 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers