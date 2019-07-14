Go to Pascal Meier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf plants on wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

hedera helix

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zürich
switzerland
wall
HD Green Wallpapers
hedera helix
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
flagstone
blossom
Flower Images
ivy
petal
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
planter
Creative Commons images

Related collections

RK Easter
43 photos · Curated by Danielle Stewart
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
doors-gates-beautiful walls
2 photos · Curated by laurel compton
wall
Brick Backgrounds
curtain
v e r d e
8 photos · Curated by Leah Wonderful
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking