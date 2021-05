I shot this picture on a beautiful day during a roadtrip in Galicia, Spain. I shared this journey with some female friends. You know: good food, good beers, great landscapes and a greater company. When the sun was going down, we took a walk on the beach, and I let my friends pass by… The image was beautiful and powerful, and I asked them to jump. Now, fast-forwarding to today, these friends have become teachers, judges and doctors.