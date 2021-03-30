Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Charles Betito Filho
@cbetito
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
copper
copper bowl
copper pan
cooking
bowl
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
accessory
accessories
hand
jewelry
Free pictures
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
440 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office