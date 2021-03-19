Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
A R
@zimbarus
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Sweet Tooth
124 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
InSHAPE
762 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Long Exposure
549 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
Related tags
yarn
knitting
wool
Brown Backgrounds
Snake Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
HD Yellow Wallpapers
knitting needle
yarn balls
apparel
clothing
Free images