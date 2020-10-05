Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ravi Sharma
@ravinepz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kotla Mubarakpur, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon EOS 1200D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A woman buying fruits at market of New Delhi, India. evening view.
Related tags
kotla mubarakpur
south extension i
new delhi
delhi
india
human
People Images & Pictures
market
Brown Backgrounds
plant
shop
bazaar
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
grocery store
tent
citrus fruit
Free images
Related collections
Introspection
36 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london