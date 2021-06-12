Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
architecture
building
archaeology
HD Art Wallpapers
column
pillar
temple
sculpture
statue
housing
monastery
Public domain images
Related collections
Aviation
524 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images
Add Typography!
524 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
faceless
930 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures