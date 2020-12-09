Go to George Bakos's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black concrete building
white and black concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Vinyl and Covers
77 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
Au Naturel
124 photos · Curated by Jesse Belleque
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Tech
169 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking