Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jana Ohajdova
@jankao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lotus flower
pink flower
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bud
sprout
wasp
andrena
hornet
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
Free images
Related collections
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Wild
533 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
spooky
571 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
spooky
Halloween Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures