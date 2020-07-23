Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
farm
barn
rural
countryside
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Historic Homes
454 photos
· Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
building
housing
plant
Future paintings
403 photos
· Curated by Diane Paradis
plant
Flower Images
outdoor
Farm related
1,551 photos
· Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
farm
outdoor
building