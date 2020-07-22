Go to Christian Paul Stobbe's profile
@stobbewtf
Download free
gray concrete bird statue on top of brown concrete building
gray concrete bird statue on top of brown concrete building
Sluis, Niederlande
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gargoyle at Belfort Sluis

Related collections

Skulpture
955 photos · Curated by Volodymyr Tokar
skulpture
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Architecture
9 photos · Curated by Christian Paul Stobbe
architecture
deutschland
HD Brick Wallpapers
Statues & sculptures
11 photos · Curated by Christian Paul Stobbe
statue
sculpture
deutschland
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking