Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diego Segoviano
@diegojsegoviano
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Big Pine, CA, USA
Published
on
January 21, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
big pine
ca
usa
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
fir
abies
wilderness
HD Water Wallpapers
vegetation
peak
conifer
slope
promontory
land
woodland
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Put a Pin
367 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pastel
58 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor