Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathew Schwartz
@cadop
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An Egyptian Goose in a pond.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
goose
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
reflection
egyptian goose
Grass Backgrounds
feathers
beak
pond
duck
waterfowl
anseriformes
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images