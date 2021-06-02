Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dustin Humes
@dustinhumes_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
ladybug wallpaper
Related tags
Peaceful Pictures
restful
lovely
Spring Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
wild animal
wildlife
ladybug
insect
plant
blossom
Flower Images
apiaceae
petal
geranium
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Follow Me
58 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Water
160 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog