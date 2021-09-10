Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Compact meeting room
Related tags
compact
meeting room
loft office
furniture
living room
room
indoors
couch
cushion
interior design
table
pillow
coffee table
rug
housing
building
home decor
appliance
ceiling fan
monitor
Public domain images
Related collections
Life's a Party
1,008 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette
In The Hand
28 photos
· Curated by ManiMejia.me
hand
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora