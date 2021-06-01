Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Chieu
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cactus
succulent
plant
Related collections
Background bright
134 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Experimental
95 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures