Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
spire
steeple
architecture
building
tower
church
cathedral
dome
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth from Above
1,806 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night