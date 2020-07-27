Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sarah Evans
@twinsarah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kahuranaki, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 550D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old farm gate
Related tags
kahuranaki
hawke's bay
new zealand
country
farm
HD Yellow Wallpapers
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
furniture
bench
fence
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Animal Magnetism
251 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images