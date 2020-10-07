Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Teresa
@teresa_h
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
US Kannapolis NC
Related tags
Butterfly Images
wildlife
Summer Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Nature Images
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
monarch
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Butterflies
91 photos
· Curated by L'appel Duvide
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
Riding Butterfly
15 photos
· Curated by Leah Streader
Butterfly Images
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
Skills Workshop
329 photos
· Curated by Beckie Thurmond
building
House Images
housing