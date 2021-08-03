Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Edfu, Egypt
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
soil
archaeology
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Coffee House
191 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road