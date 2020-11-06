Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Purple-rumped Sunbird (Female) perched on a tree in Mumbai, India
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
leaves
female
purple-rumped sunbird
Birds Images
Nature Images
outdoor
flying
HD Backgrounds
sunbird
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
beak
HD Green Wallpapers
species
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Urban Scenes
86 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
Geometry
115 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building