Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Grey Stone
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
granite
Free images
Related collections
Motion
85 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road
Motors
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor