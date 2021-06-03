Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
arjun kumar
@aasaaye
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photo of a pink plant shot against the backdrop of the sky.
Related tags
bengaluru
karnataka
india
Sky Backgrounds
clouds sky
green leaves
pink flower
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
Nature Images
outdoors
Leaf Backgrounds
Rose Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
sunlight
Backgrounds
Related collections
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers