Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vardhan Halwai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bappa
Related tags
vadodara
gujarat
india
ganesh chaturthi
human
crowd
People Images & Pictures
festival
carnival
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
books, libraries, paper
203 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Nature
63 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock