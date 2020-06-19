Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jan Stone
@stoneworkshealth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Siena, Province of Siena, Italy
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, EOS M
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Out for a stroll
Related tags
siena
province of siena
Italy Pictures & Images
flagstone
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
path
walkway
shoe
footwear
clothing
apparel
pavement
sidewalk
pedestrian
overcoat
coat
slate
floor
Free images
Related collections
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Flowers Contained
1,142 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase