Handles are not something I’ve enjoyed making and attaching till now. Their design is critical in order to feel at one with the vessel, and so it’s been a little bit of a journey for me to get all of the elements to working well together. I like the light handle, and a sharp edges of the lip. Many decisions need to be made in the maker process, how thin, how fine, how lite, and practicing the skill to be able to make, before trialling and seeing if it works. A very iterative - process.