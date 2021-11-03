Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vedant Agrawal
@vedant17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jal Mahal, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jaipur
rajasthan
jal mahal
amer
india
palace in water
HD Water Wallpapers
architecture
building
castle
fort
dome
housing
monastery
Free images
Related collections
WORK
339 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Cosmetic
348 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images