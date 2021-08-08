Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Streets of Food
@streets_of_food
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Making som tum papaya salad at Som Tam Jay So in Bangkok.
Related tags
bangkok
thailand
street food
isan
northeastern food
som tum
street vendor
street stall
som tam jay so
thai food
thai street food
papaya salad
bangkok street food
isaan
gai yang
People Images & Pictures
human
accessories
sunglasses
accessory
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures