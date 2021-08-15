Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Yantis
@michael_yantis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, United States
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake mead
lake mead national recreation area
united states
cactus
sage
boulders
barrel cactus
plant
rock
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ho Ho Holidays
516 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Mood: Umbrella
35 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Overhead
111 photos · Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers