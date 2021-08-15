Go to Michael Yantis's profile
@michael_yantis
Download free
red and brown plant on gray rock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, United States
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lake mead
lake mead national recreation area
united states
cactus
sage
boulders
barrel cactus
plant
rock
Backgrounds

Related collections

Mood: Umbrella
35 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking