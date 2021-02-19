Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danyu Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lauterbrunnen, 劳特布龙嫩, 瑞士
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lauterbrunnen in Alps
Related tags
lauterbrunnen
劳特布龙嫩
瑞士
Landscape Images & Pictures
alps
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
mountain range
ice
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
HD Scenery Wallpapers
building
peak
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
yellow
208 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Portrait Orientation
2,423 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers