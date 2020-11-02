Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Timothy Dykes
@timothycdykes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A butterfly on a cluster of yellow flowers.
Related tags
plant
insect
Flower Images
Butterfly Images
lepidoptera
entomology
bug
garden
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
planter
herbs
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
blossom
acanthaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fauna
64 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea
The Inner Dimension
118 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers