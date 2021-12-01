Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
mk. s
@mk__s
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Holidays
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
fir
abies
lighting
conifer
bush
vegetation
pine
Free pictures
Related collections
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
People
200 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers