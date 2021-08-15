Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Yantis
@michael_yantis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Mead, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, United States
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake mead
lake mead national recreation area
united states
joshua
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
plant
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
land
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
wilderness
HD Sky Wallpapers
field
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Foggy Days
107 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Caffeinated
415 photos · Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink