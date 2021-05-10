Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manny Becerra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mono County, CA, USA
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mono county
ca
usa
HD Blue Wallpapers
mammoth lakes
bishop
red and white mountain
eastern sierra mountains
mammoth mountain ski area
road
freeway
highway
asphalt
tarmac
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Celestial
198 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
night
TRAVEL
89 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture