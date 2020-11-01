Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Reyem
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Heiliger See, Potsdam, Deutschland
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a plant with different colored leaves.
Related tags
potsdam
deutschland
heiliger see
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
smartphone wallpaper
brandenburg
HD Green Wallpapers
red and green
HD Autumn Wallpapers
herbst
pflanze
pflanzen
HD Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
germany
plants
leaves
colour
Public domain images
Related collections
Colour.
331 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora